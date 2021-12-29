'Baker’s Road flats need complete refurbishment': Concerns raised over pest control

A CORK City councillor has called on the local authority to look at undertaking a “complete refurbishment” of a block of flats in Gurranabraher.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent voiced concerns about the condition of the flats, located at the junction of Baker’s Road and Harbour View Road.

He said that some tenants have been experiencing issues with rats at the complex and that over the years there have been a number of residents “that have said that the apartments need renovation”.

Mr Nugent said Cork City Council has called in pest control in a bid to tackle the issues with rats. However, he said the flats are in need of regeneration and retrofitting or possibly even to be demolished and for standard housing units to be built at the site. He submitted a motion to this effect calling on Cork City Council to include Baker’s Road flats in the city northwest regeneration scheme “to look at options including demolishing and rebuilding standard housing units on site”.

“In 10 years or so Knocknaheeny will be transformed with regeneration works and you have this block of flats at the entrance to it,” he told The Echo.

In a reply to his motion raised at a local area committee meeting, Cork City Council said it is ‘currently engaged in the delivery of the Cork City Northwest Regeneration Masterplan and Implementation Report which was adopted by council, with funding being made available for the delivery of the contents of the Masterplan only by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’.

“As completion of this project approaches, the City Council will undertake to carry out a review of the Baker’s Road flats.”

In a response to The Echo, Cork City Council said that it is satisfied that its housing section is taking “all necessary measures” in order to address any issues arising for residents at the flats “in particular those that are the direct responsibility of Cork City Council”.

The council added that it is its express intention to review “all apartment complexes across the city councils’ stock, including Baker’s Road, to incorporate them into the national energy efficiency retrofitting programme (EERP)”.

Retrofit

“This programme and previous programmes in the last five-plus years, such as the apartment deep retrofit programme and the fabric upgrade programmes, have enabled the city council to achieve significant improvements to its stock, including apartment complexes.

“The EERP does not explicitly make provision for apartment complexes, however, the city council will seek to ensure maximum opportunity from the EERP is achieved.

“The Apartment Deep Retrofit Programme 2017 to 2020 has currently delivered 200 apartments upgrades across the city and the council is currently seeking the final phase of funding from Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) under this programme for 60 apartments on Noonan Road.

“The council will continue to work with the DHLGH to see if this scheme can be extended across the city on a needs and priority basis, on a rolling basis,” the council continued.