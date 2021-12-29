Plans mooted for two separate developments in Cork city 

NEW plans have been mooted for two separate developments in the city’s south west ward.

Murnane and O'Shea Limited is at the pre-application consultation stage for its strategic housing development (SHD) proposal comprising 685 residential units and a crèche in the Greenfield townland in Ballincollig.

The residential units would be made up of 365 houses and 320 apartments.

Whether the plans can proceed to the formal SHD planning application stage is due to be decided by February 25.

The proposed development is at the pre-application consultation stage — a necessary step for those who wish to apply for planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for an SHD.

Discussions between the developer and the planning board often result in some changes being made to the original plans.

The updated plans can then be submitted under the fast-track SHD scheme.

Elsewhere in the ward, plans are afoot for a student accommodation development in Bishopstown.

Bellmount Developments Limited has an SHD at consultation stage which would see the former Top Car garage on the Victoria Cross Road demolished to facilitate a 222 student bedspace development.

A ruling on whether these plans can proceed to the formal SHD planning application stage is due to be decided by February 24.

The current SHD system is to be phased out next year and replaced with the Large-Scale Residential Developments (LSRD) system which restores planning decision-making to local authorities.

Under the current system, planning applications for housing developments of more than 100 residential units or 200 plus student bedspaces can now be made directly to An Bord Pleanála, bypassing the local authority.