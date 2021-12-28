Popular Cork restaurant announces temporary closure amid high volume of Covid cases

A POPULAR Cork restaurant has announced a temporary closure due to the high volume of Covid-19 cases currently being reported.

Scoozi, which has been serving customers on Winthrop Street in Cork city since 1993, announced that it would close from tomorrow, December 29.

Writing on Facebook earlier today, the restaurant said the “difficult” decision was being taken with the safety of staff in mind.

“Due to the high numbers of cases and the safety of our staff, we have taken the difficult decision to close from Wednesday at 7pm,” the post reads.

“We would like to wish you all a wonderful New Year and thank you for all the support and laughs throughout 2021.

“Looking forward to seeing you all again soon.”

The restaurant hopes to reopen on January 10 at 10am for breakfast. Updates will be provided on Scoozi's social media accounts.

Other Cork businesses have taken similar steps in recent days.

The Raven Bar will reopen on January 17. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Raven Bar on South Main Street announced its closure yesterday due to a number of positive cases amongst staff members.

“Due to an unfortunate string of positive antigen tests within the staff, we won’t be able to open this week as planned,” the popular bar wrote on Facebook.

“We are coming back on the 17th of January and we are contacting each guest with bookings individually to reschedule their bookings.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their unbelievable support during 2021 and wish [you] all a happy new year for 2022.”

The Glass Curtain is hoping to reopen on January 6.

Likewise, The Glass Curtain, located in the Old Thompsons Bakery on MacCurtain Street, was forced to close yesterday due to staffing issues caused by illness.

Also taking to Facebook, the Michelin-listed restaurant wrote: “We have decided to cancel all reservations up to and including Friday with hopes to reopen on January 6.

“We will be in touch with everyone who has a reservation with us. We apologize for all inconveniences.”

The businesses are just a few of those being forced to close around the country, with over 75,000 self-isolating due to a surge in Covid infections.

An additional 9,006 cases were reported in Ireland today with the highest positivity rate (43.52 per cent) being seen since the pandemic began.

“There is no doubt now that the virus is absolutely running rife in our communities. If you think that you have Covid, it's most likely that you have it,” said HSE chief executive Paul Reid on today’s Morning Ireland.

“It is important to isolate especially with this volume of cases in the community.”