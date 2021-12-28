Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 19:25

More than 500 Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork since beginning of pandemic 

5,890 deaths have been reported nationally since March 2020. 
A separate HPSC report shows that thirteen new outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in Cork and Kerry for the week ending December 18.

Mary Corcoran

At least 510 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The details are contained in a report published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) which looks at Covid-19 deaths in Ireland. 

The report shows that 30 Covid-10 deaths were reported nationally in the week to December 21. 

The median age of those who died was 75. 

It brings the number of Covid-19 deaths reported nationally since the beginning of the pandemic, and to December 21, to 5,890. 

Outbreaks

Meanwhile, a separate HPSC report shows that thirteen new outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in Cork and Kerry for the week ending December 18.

The outbreaks were reported across a range of different settings including ‘other health service’ (3), residential institution (2), a nursing home (1), workplace (1) and travel related (1).

Four outbreaks were reported which were related to the private house category while one was linked with a religious/other ceremony. The HPSC cautioned however that the outbreaks in the latter two categories could be underestimated due to the current public health focus on key settings.

96 outbreaks of the virus were reported nationally for the same week. 

There were eight acute hospital outbreaks notified, seven nursing home outbreaks, one community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks, 21 residential institution outbreaks and seven outbreaks associated with other healthcare services notified.

There were 22 outbreaks associated with schools notified, two outbreaks associated with childcare facilities and four outbreaks associated with workplaces notified.

The remaining 24 outbreaks included private houses (14), extended family (4), religious/other ceremony (2), community (1), travel (1), social gathering (1), sporting activity/fitness (1) although these 24 outbreaks may be underestimated because of the focus on key settings.

'Parents should get their information from a trusted source': Vaccination opens to over fives

