The Tommy Tiernan Show hosts two Cork legends on Monday night

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 10:58

Singer John Spillane and well known UCC lecturer Amanullah DeSondy both took to the chair opposite a pensive Mr Tiernan to take on a war of wit, sprinkled with wise words and whatever else passed through the funny man’s mind.
Roisin Burke

TWO Cork legends spoke to the Legendary Tommy Tiernan on Monday night in a show special that certainly took on some tough topics.

 Posting on Twitter following his appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show, Mr Spillane said it had been difficult keeping the broadcast a secret.
John Spillane described his childhood growing up in Cork with his mother and siblings, in a house of lodgers that his mother kept to keep money coming in.

 UCC’s Head of Religion, Amanullah DeSondy, is a Glaswegian Muslim who likes to challenge stale views of society with a fresh perspective, something he explained to Mr Tiernan on RTÉ One on Monday night.

Halfway through the interview, the comedian stopped Mr DeSondy mid-sentence to say he felt every question he asked was answered with the concept that there could be many answers, something that set DeSondy on another tangent of descriptive explanations about how the world is not how it was once seen and elaborately detailed how the individual is an independent emblem, representing the self, not the society it associates.

 The show also had Civil Rights Leader and Former Politician Bernadette McAliskey from Tyrone on the show and a musical performance from Soulé.

Living Leeside: Former Wimbledon umpire and UCC Islam lecturer says sunbathing in Miami not a patch on Cork's rain

