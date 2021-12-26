Cork haulier helps give the gift of life for Christmas

A CORK haulier has told his customers that instead of giving them the gift of chocolates or wine this Christmas, together he and they may well give someone the gift of life.

Dean Murphy, owner of Mourneabbey company CaM Transport and Warehousing, told The Echo that he had contacted his customers and told them that rather than buying Christmas gifts this year, he would instead buy a defibrillator worth €1,500 and donate it to Cork City First Responders (CCFR).

Mr Murphy said the idea came about because of a family tragedy.

“My sister-in-law Sharon died in April two years ago, and my wife Rachel decided to have a fundraiser to buy a defibrillator for Cork City First Responders,” Mr Murphy said.

“My sons and their cousins fundraised for that first defibrillator. The following Christmas, I decided to donate another defibrillator, and I’m doing it this year again, and in fact it’s something I think I’ll do forever more.”

Majella Carroll of CCFR said they were extremely grateful to Mr Murphy for his generous donation.

“We support the National Ambulance Service, and we are an entirely voluntary organisation,” she said.

“The pandemic has hit our fundraising, so what Dean has done here will definitely help save lives.”

Eric Donovan of CCFR said all contributions are very gratefully received and he said the organisation, which currently has some 40 volunteers, is always looking for new members.

“I’m involved since 2013, and you couldn’t meet a greater group of friends. We’re always looking for new volunteers, and we would encourage people to visit us on our Facebook page,” he said.

CaM Transport and Warehousing is named after Dean and Rachel Murphy’s sons, Callum and Michael.

“It’s not much of a sacrifice to give up a bottle of wine if you thought you were helping to save someone else’s life,” Mr Murphy said. “I know I would prefer the gift of life.”