Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 09:00

Cork haulier helps give the gift of life for Christmas

CCFR said they were extremely grateful to Mr Murphy for his generous donation.
Cork haulier helps give the gift of life for Christmas

Eric O’Donovan and Majella Carroll, of Cork City First Responders, with the defibrillator donated by CaM Transport. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Donal O’Keeffe

A CORK haulier has told his customers that instead of giving them the gift of chocolates or wine this Christmas, together he and they may well give someone the gift of life.

Dean Murphy, owner of Mourneabbey company CaM Transport and Warehousing, told The Echo that he had contacted his customers and told them that rather than buying Christmas gifts this year, he would instead buy a defibrillator worth €1,500 and donate it to Cork City First Responders (CCFR).

Mr Murphy said the idea came about because of a family tragedy.

“My sister-in-law Sharon died in April two years ago, and my wife Rachel decided to have a fundraiser to buy a defibrillator for Cork City First Responders,” Mr Murphy said. 

“My sons and their cousins fundraised for that first defibrillator. The following Christmas, I decided to donate another defibrillator, and I’m doing it this year again, and in fact it’s something I think I’ll do forever more.”

Majella Carroll of CCFR said they were extremely grateful to Mr Murphy for his generous donation.

“We support the National Ambulance Service, and we are an entirely voluntary organisation,” she said.

“The pandemic has hit our fundraising, so what Dean has done here will definitely help save lives.”

Eric Donovan of CCFR said all contributions are very gratefully received and he said the organisation, which currently has some 40 volunteers, is always looking for new members.

“I’m involved since 2013, and you couldn’t meet a greater group of friends. We’re always looking for new volunteers, and we would encourage people to visit us on our Facebook page,” he said.

CaM Transport and Warehousing is named after Dean and Rachel Murphy’s sons, Callum and Michael.

“It’s not much of a sacrifice to give up a bottle of wine if you thought you were helping to save someone else’s life,” Mr Murphy said. “I know I would prefer the gift of life.”

Read More

Pictures: Fun and fundraising at Cork secondary school

More in this section

11,182 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Dept of Health nationwide 11,182 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Dept of Health nationwide
More than 380,000 boosters administered nationwide this week More than 380,000 boosters administered nationwide this week
Covid-19 measures announced Taoiseach expresses regret over lockdown halt to home building
cork christmascharity
<p>The alarm was raised at about 4pm today when the female victim contacted the emergency services to say that she had been attacked by a man known to her. </p>

Woman in hospital after stabbing in north Cork; man arrested following garda search 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more