Pictures: Fun and fundraising at Cork secondary school

CORK secondary school Coláiste an Chroí Naofa held a fundraising initiative last week to raise funds for Concern.

The pupils from the Carrignavar secondary school all wore Santa hats and Christmas-themed jumpers to school on the day in order to raise funds for charity.

School principal Colm Ó Corcora said the initiative was very successful.

“It was a very successful day,” Mr Ó Corcora said.

“Ordinarily, we would be having carol services so we decided to improvise this year. Going back a long number of years we have held Christmas fundraisers for Concern.

Lucia Tari, teacher, (left) and Bernadette Roche of Le Caf Fe at the Christmas Jumper Day at Colaiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, in aid of Concern celebrated with hot choclotate from Le Caf Fe for students and staff. Picture Denis Minihane.

“One of our staff members Lisa O’Flynn has been instrumental in driving the fundraiser. This year we decided to hold a Santa hat and Christmas jumper day. Everybody who participated each donated €2 for charity.”

A van serving hot chocolate and marshmallows was also provided on the day which proved a very popular move, said the secondary school principal.

Teachers Paula Fleming (left) and Laura McCormack at the Christmas Jumper Day at Colaiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, in aid of Concern celebrated with hot choclotate from Le Caf Fe for students and staff. Picture Denis Minihane.

“We brought in a hot chocolate van which played Christmas music and served hot chocolate and marshmallows.

“The students and the teachers were delighted with this idea. The hot chocolates went down a treat. It was a great day overall.

“At this time of year, people are tired come the end of the term in any given year. But with this year now marking our second year with Covid, people are extra tired.

Student Ellen Foley enjoying the Christmas Jumper Day at Colaiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, in aid of Concern celebrated with hot choclotate from Le Caf Fe for students and staff. Also in picture is John Joe O'Donovan. Picture Denis Minihane.

“It gave the place a great buzz. It was nice to end the term on a high,” he added.

Mr Ó Corcora said the teachers also got involved in the festive spirit last Friday as they decorated their doors which added to the Christmas spirit in the school.

“The Student Council was great. They organised a competition whereby the teachers had to decorate their doors and make them as festive as possible.

Students Sarah Kelleher (left) and Emily Daly enjoying the Christmas Jumper Day at Colaiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, in aid of Concern celebrated with hot choclotate from Le Caf Fe for students and staff. Picture Denis Minihane.

“That helped brighten up the place hugely and added to the buzz.”

A figure of €1,000 was raised overall for Concern. The school principal paid tribute to his students for their various fundraising initiatives.

“We raised €1,000 for Concern. That money will be invaluable for them,” Mr Ó Corcora said. All schools get involved in fundraising at this time of the year.

Marie Sheehan, deputy principal, next to one of the decorated classroom doors during the Christmas Jumper Day at Colaiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, in aid of Concern celebrated with hot choclotate from Le Caf Fe for students and staff. Picture Denis Minihane.

“We also did a food run for Cork Penny Dinners. Our transition year students also knitted a blanket of hope to raise funds for Follow-up Care After Cancer.

“The students are great. They are very caring and resourceful. They also have great teachers behind them motivating them the whole way.”