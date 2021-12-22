Mother of 15-year-old accused of being part of slash-hook attack tells court 'he's a baby'

A fifteen-year-old was arrested for allegedly being part of a slash-hook and sickle attack on a young man in Mayfield and the teenager’s mother said during his bail application, “He’s a baby.”

Detective Garda Liam Finn said the victim of the attack on Saturday night on the grounds of Mayfield shopping centre had a puncture wound to his neck and a puncture wound to his lung, as a result of which he was hospitalised.

Det Garda Finn arrested the 15-year-old and charged him with causing harm to Alan Quilligan, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The teenager made no reply to the charge and he did not respond to questions during his detention for questioning at Mayfield garda station.

The 15-year-old said through his solicitor Thomas Coughlan that he was not one of the two people on CCTV of the incident.

Det Garda Finn disagreed with that and added that the victim of the attack had identified him so the prosecution was not only relying on the CCTV.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the state was not only opposed to bail on the basis of fears that he would carry out even more serious offences but they were also concerned that the defendant himself might be vulnerable to attack.

Mother's evidence

The defendant’s mother gave evidence in support of her son’s application for bail.

“He is a very good child. He never causes trouble. He cares for my sick mother with me. He is a very good child. He is only 15 – he’s a baby,” she said.

The defendant’s mother said he could be housebound or anything as a condition of his bail and she would support it 100%. “I promise you if he is left home he won’t be left out,” she said.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the teenager bail, partly on the basis of his age. Conditions require him to reside at an address in Cork city and keep a curfew between 10pm each night until 7am, sign daily at a garda station and have no contact with Alan Quilligan.

Allegations

Det Garda Finn said it was alleged that shortly before midnight on Saturday December 18 Mr Quilligan was chased by three people.

“He was chased 150 metres through the shopping centre and he fell to the ground. He was then struck repeatedly by two males with a slash-hook and a sickle.

“Medical assistance had to be sought for Mr Quilligan. One of his lungs was partially collapsed. He sustained another puncture wound to his neck. (Defendant) was identified as one of his attackers.

“He declined to answer questions throughout all interviews,” Det Garda Finn said

The same 15-year-old was also charged now with another assault causing harm charge dating back to September 9. It is alleged that on that date a 13-year-old was knocked unconscious at Harbour View Road, Cork, with a single punch.

Another bail condition requires the defendant to stay away from this youth.

The cases against the 15-year-old were adjourned until January 7 at the Children’s Court to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.