Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 12:58

Fisherman gets festive to raise funds for Kinsale RNLI

Kinsale Fisherman Eamonn O'Neill with his RNLI fundraiser Christmas Tree.

Roisin Burke

A Kinsale fisherman has gotten behind some festive fun with a makeshift Christmas tree lining the harbour quay along Pier Road in the coastal town.

The 15 foot Christmas tree is made of almost 170 lobster pots and sits beside the harbour master’s office on Kinsale pier with donations raised going to Kinsale RNLI.

Eamonn O’Neill is the man behind the magical creation, inspired by a similar structure he saw a few years ago off the coast of Scotland.

While it was Eamonn’s idea and his efforts were paramount to the creation of the festive sight, he said it would not have been possible without a little help from his friends.

“It was a team effort involving harbour master Quentin Ryder, Cork County Council’s senior harbour master Julian Renault, fisherman Duncan Sinclaire and Des Hurly and Adele Renault and Josh, Ewan, Emily and Lachlan Ryder.

“All coastal communities appreciate the work of their RNLI volunteers and its important to highlight the fact that they remain on call 24.7 throughout the Christmas period.

Kevin Gould, Kinsale RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “We want to thank Eamonn for this wonderful addition to the harbour this Christmas and for thinking of us, so this could also be a fundraiser to help save lives at sea.

“As we come to the end of another year, we would also like to thank everyone who has supported us in any way in 2021. Our dedicated crew members will remain on call and will be wearing pagers, ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice this Christmas and rush to the aid of someone in trouble on the water.

“Our wish for everyone planning a trip to the coast or a festive dip this Christmas or New YEar is that they do so safely. We urge everyone to be extra cautious and understand the risks and know how to stay safe before entering cold water.”

