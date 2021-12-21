Male youth arrested following incidents in Cork town last weekend

A male youth has been arrested following assault and public order incidents on Main Street, Carrigaline on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Gardaí attached to Carrigaline Garda Station was alerted to a number of incidents on Main Street Carrigaline late last Saturday night, December 18.

Gardaí attended the scene and in the course of making an arrest, three garda members were obstructed both physically and verbally in the course of their duties.

During the course of these incidents, one male youth (16 years) was assaulted by a number of youths.

He managed to escape his assailants and return home where he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

In follow-up investigations, a male youth (16 years) was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, December 21.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.