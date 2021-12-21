Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 17:12

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Cork town last Sunday

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Cork town last Sunday

Gardaí in Charleville are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary that took place at a house in Deerpark View, Charleville on Sunday, December 19.

GARDAÍ in Charleville are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary that took place at a house in Deerpark View, Charleville on Sunday, December 19.

At approximately 5pm last Sunday, a number of men forced their way into the house in Charleville. They searched the house. 

They were disturbed during the course of the burglary and fled the scene in a denim Blue Opel Astra with a 08KY or 09KY registration number plate.

Gardaí is appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Charleville area on Sunday between 4.30pm and 5.15pm and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 06321770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Gardaí call for support from community and parents following incident in Carrigaline

More in this section

Man charged with Fermoy sexual assault to spend Christmas in custody Man charged with Fermoy sexual assault to spend Christmas in custody
WATCH: A moment of Cork Christmas peace brought to you by the Holly Bough WATCH: A moment of Cork Christmas peace brought to you by the Holly Bough
CUH community rally round after 'so loved' nurse loses husband and is seriously injured in crash CUH community rally round after 'so loved' nurse loses husband and is seriously injured in crash
cork crimecork garda
Covid-19 measures announced

'Try and only meet people you will spend Christmas Day with this week,' CMO says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more