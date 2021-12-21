Gardaí appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Cork town last Sunday

GARDAÍ in Charleville are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary that took place at a house in Deerpark View, Charleville on Sunday, December 19.

At approximately 5pm last Sunday, a number of men forced their way into the house in Charleville. They searched the house.

They were disturbed during the course of the burglary and fled the scene in a denim Blue Opel Astra with a 08KY or 09KY registration number plate.

Gardaí is appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Charleville area on Sunday between 4.30pm and 5.15pm and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 06321770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.