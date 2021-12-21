Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

New Covid-19 walk-in testing facility opens in Cork

The new centre in Cork is one of three being opened by the company this week along with centres in Shannon and Swords.
Amy Nolan

Irish Covid-19 testing company, RocDoc, has today announced the opening of a new mass testing facility in Cork.

The new centre, located in Cork Airport Business Park, is one of three being opened by RocDoc this week along with centres in Shannon and Swords.

The announcement also sees the creation of 120 jobs spread across the three locations.

RocDoc says the new mass testing facility in Cork will provide additional capacity to meet the demands of the busy Christmas season and the additional testing requirements for international travel due to the Omicron variant.

The company currently operates a drive-thru testing centre at the Red Express car park at Cork Airport, two testing facilities at Dublin Airport and one at Shannon Airport.

All three new facilities will be walk-in only.

“We’re very happy to be able to announce that our new mass testing facility in Cork opens to the public today, providing additional capacity at this critical time,” RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock, said.

“A lot of hard work has gone into getting the facility up and running in time for the busy Christmas period.

“We are hiring 120 new staff across the company to operate the new facilities, many of whom will be in Cork.’’ 

The company has been providing Covid-19 testing in Cork for over 12 months.

“We have been providing Covid-19 testing in Cork since November 2020, so we have a huge level of experience and expertise in providing accurate, efficient testing for patients in a highly safe and controlled environment," Mr Rock said.

“Our focus now is on continuing to provide a world-class service to all of our patients in Cork. 

“For the past few weeks, we have been extensively testing our systems and procedures to ensure everything operates seamlessly from today."

RocDoc has been a nationwide leader in Covid-19 testing since it opened Ireland’s first private drive-thru testing facility in Ashbourne in August 2020.

Earlier this year the company worked with the Department of Transport to provide testing for HGV drivers bound for France at a number of facilities nationwide.

It was also the first private testing company to provide the EU Digital Covid Certificate for international travel in July this year.

The new Cork facility opens in Building 4600, Avenue 4000, Cork Airport Business Park.

