Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 09:01

Almost 500 Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork each day

It comes as concern mounts over the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in Ireland.
Almost 500 Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork each day

The five-day moving average of cases for the period to December 16 was 489. Picture: Andy Gibson

Mary Corcoran and Dominic McGrath

Almost 500 Covid-19 cases are being reported in Cork every day with more than 7,200 cases reported in Cork in the 14 days to December 16 alone.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that 7,201 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to December 16, with 3,757 of these cases in the last seven days.

The five day moving average of cases for the period to December 16 was 489.

The figures come as concern mounts over the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the National Public Health Emergency Team would be continuing to monitor the Covid-19 situation over the festive period.

Dr Holohan said he believed the new restrictions introduced by the Government will substantially cut the volume of total social contact across society if people follow "not just the letter but the spirit" of the guidelines.

“We believe that if we can follow the measures that have been mandated and decided upon by Government that we can have without recourse to further restrictions, so my message is now to concentrate on what’s in front of us.” 

Additional restrictions 

He said that no decision has been made on extra restrictions.

Dr Holohan called on people to reduce the number of people they meet over Christmas.

“Because things are open, it doesn’t mean that you have to do them, necessarily.” 

He refused to speculate over whether schools would remain closed after the Christmas holidays, amid concerns about the spread of the virus among children.

He said that Nphet would watch the situation closely.

The chief medical officer stressed that vaccines and booster jabs should protect people from severe disease.

Asked on RTÉ radio whether next Christmas might look more normal, he said: “My focus is on this Christmas, because we’re right now in a situation where, and I don’t like using analogies like tidal waves and so on, but the wave of infection that this is going to represent is right in front of us now.

“I’m not going to speculate as to where we’re going to be next Christmas in relation to all of those things. My focus, as I say right now, is on the imminent risk that exists from a public health point of view arising from Omicron for the Irish public.”

Read More

Nine local areas in Cork reporting Covid-19 incidence above national average rate 

More in this section

Fog warning in place in Cork, poor driving conditions in some areas Fog warning in place in Cork, poor driving conditions in some areas
Garda stock 'Put your hand on me again and see what happens', Cork man said to Garda 
'Gobsmacked' Cork couple win wedding through gifted raffle ticket 'Gobsmacked' Cork couple win wedding through gifted raffle ticket
coronaviruscork health
‘It is wonderful to think his legacy is living on': Fundraiser in memory of young Cork man raises more than €38k for air ambulance

‘It is wonderful to think his legacy is living on': Fundraiser in memory of young Cork man raises more than €38k for air ambulance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more