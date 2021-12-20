Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 15:01

Gardaí urge people to be alert to 'jugging' in run up to Christmas 

Mary Corcoran

Gardaí are urging people to be alert to ‘jugging’ in the run up to and over the Christmas period.

Bank ‘jugging’ is a theft method whereby an offender or group of offenders may follow a customer suspected of having a large amount of cash in a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope when they leave a bank or financial institution.

In such cases, they may follow the customer and try to take the cash.

The garda appeal follows a recent operation where three males were arrested and subsequently charged with multiple offences before the courts.

Gardaí said these males are currently remanded in custody.

During the course of that Garda operation, the contents of a number of Bank Accounts were frozen and €110,000 cash was recovered.

In an appeal, gardaí urged people to take care when carrying out cash banking transactions.

"Although many personal commercial transactions now take place with cards or electronically, in the run up to and over the Christmas period people may be in possession of larger amounts of cash in their homes," a spokesperson said.

Gardaí said people should be aware of their surroundings, especially if something seems strange as they enter the bank.

People should conceal their bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as they enter and leave the bank.

People should take their bank bag or envelope with them into their next destination and not hide it in their vehicle.

“Always vary your routes and times for cash drops and collections.Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash. If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station,” gardaí added.

