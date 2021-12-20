Cork primary school students continue on Christmas concert tradition

STUDENTS from Kilmeen National School recently staged a Christmas concert extravaganza for their friends and family members.

Teachers and students choreographed, performed, filmed, and edited a 108-minute show to be presented to parents ahead of the Christmas break.

The school which has a long tradition of staging its Christmas concert in Rossmore Theatre has spent the past number of weeks putting their show together which was recorded by their school principal Kenneth McCarthy.

Over the past number of weeks, classes were individually recorded in front of a green screen and borrowed equipment in a bid to deliver the Christmas concert to families.

School principal Kenneth McCarthy said: "Having the children miss out on the opportunity to perform at Christmas just wasn’t an option for us. Our Christmas concert is often one of the top memories of our students years long after they depart the school and we wanted this to continue to be the case regardless of what is happening in the world,” he said.

The primary school principal continued: “Children have missed out on a lot over the past two years and we were determined that this would not be another thing they would miss out on."

"It also gave students the experience to use the equipment, learn to edit, and also for the senior classes to write their own play."

“It will be something they can look back at in years to come while it also shows parents the fun they have in school and how each child is celebrated for their own individuality and personality,” he added.

This is the second year that the school has staged its concert this way, meaning the children didn’t miss out on the usual festive spirit in the school which is known for its creative and individual approach to education.

The result is a one hundred and eight-minute celebration of fun, dance, song, and sketches.