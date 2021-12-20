Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 11:17

Cork primary school students continue on Christmas concert tradition

Cork primary school students continue on Christmas concert tradition

Students from Kilmeen National School recently staged a Christmas concert extravaganza for their friends and family members.

STUDENTS from Kilmeen National School recently staged a Christmas concert extravaganza for their friends and family members.

Teachers and students choreographed, performed, filmed, and edited a 108-minute show to be presented to parents ahead of the Christmas break.

The school which has a long tradition of staging its Christmas concert in Rossmore Theatre has spent the past number of weeks putting their show together which was recorded by their school principal Kenneth McCarthy.

Students from Kilmeen National School recently staged a Christmas concert extravaganza for their friends and family members.
Students from Kilmeen National School recently staged a Christmas concert extravaganza for their friends and family members.

Over the past number of weeks, classes were individually recorded in front of a green screen and borrowed equipment in a bid to deliver the Christmas concert to families.

School principal Kenneth McCarthy said: "Having the children miss out on the opportunity to perform at Christmas just wasn’t an option for us. Our Christmas concert is often one of the top memories of our students years long after they depart the school and we wanted this to continue to be the case regardless of what is happening in the world,” he said.

The primary school principal continued: “Children have missed out on a lot over the past two years and we were determined that this would not be another thing they would miss out on."

"It also gave students the experience to use the equipment, learn to edit, and also for the senior classes to write their own play."

“It will be something they can look back at in years to come while it also shows parents the fun they have in school and how each child is celebrated for their own individuality and personality,” he added.

Students from Kilmeen National School recently staged a Christmas concert extravaganza for their friends and family members.
Students from Kilmeen National School recently staged a Christmas concert extravaganza for their friends and family members.

This is the second year that the school has staged its concert this way, meaning the children didn’t miss out on the usual festive spirit in the school which is known for its creative and individual approach to education.

The result is a one hundred and eight-minute celebration of fun, dance, song, and sketches.

Read More

‘It is wonderful to think his legacy is living on': Fundraiser in memory of young Cork man raises more than €38k for air ambulance

More in this section

Almost 500 Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork each day Almost 500 Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork each day
Fog warning in place in Cork, poor driving conditions in some areas Fog warning in place in Cork, poor driving conditions in some areas
Garda stock 'Put your hand on me again and see what happens', Cork man said to Garda 
cork schoolscork educationcork christmas
‘It is wonderful to think his legacy is living on': Fundraiser in memory of young Cork man raises more than €38k for air ambulance

‘It is wonderful to think his legacy is living on': Fundraiser in memory of young Cork man raises more than €38k for air ambulance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more