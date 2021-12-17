Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 17:31

Cork man sentenced after he approached security guard with knife in hand

Donal Heaphy, of 5 Peacock Lane, North Monastery Rd, Cork, who appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison, produced the knife at 9.30am in the morning as the security man walked to work, the court was told. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A security man at Mercy University Hospital had a knife pulled on him on his way to work by a man he had dealt with months earlier at the emergency unit of the hospital, a court has heard.

Donal Heaphy, of 5 Peacock Lane, North Monastery Rd, Cork, who appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison, produced the knife at 9.30am in the morning as the security man walked to work, the court was told.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court: “Donal Heaphy approached him on South Main St with a knife in his hand, and then walked away.

“The security guard at the Mercy had a run-in with him a few months beforehand.

“And a few weeks before this incident, he had noticed him stopping outside the Mercy and staring at him.”

Heaphy pleaded guilty to the production of the knife on South Main St.

He had 12 previous convictions for counts including one for assault causing harm and two for possession of knives.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor said: “He does seem to struggle with his health.

“When I asked him what was happening at the time, he said he was protected by Canon Law, and he referred to power-sharing in Northern Ireland.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “What concerns me is that it was arising out of an incident at the Mercy.

“This man was doing his job, protecting patients attending there.

“Then, at 9.30am in the morning, Mr Heaphy approaches him to intimidate and frighten him.

“It is a serious matter to approach a person [in this manner].”

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the defendant.

