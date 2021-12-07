Live updates: Footage from Fastnet shows full extent of Storm Barra

Latest:

Incredible footage taken from inside of the lantern of the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse this morning during Storm Barra has been shared on social media.

The video was taken by Paul Barron who is working at the lighthouse along with Ronnie O'Driscoll, Dave Purdy and Malcolm Gillies

The view was posted by Cape Clear Ferry Service who operates ferries to Cape Clear Island from Baltimore and Schull as well as touring the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse.

Posting the video the management team said: "It certainly gives greater appreciation and admiration not only for how solid the design and construction of the tower is, but also for the mental agility of the former Lighthouse keepers who stayed out on the rock for many weeks at a time and faced many a storm, and without phones or broadband I hasten to add! Wonderfully unique too, to see the lighthouse from a different perspective!"

Earlier: Additional space has been made available at the Cork Simon shelter in the city tonight as Storm Barra continues to cause consternation across the county.

Posting on Facebook, the Cork Simon team said they had a lot of extra people in their emergency shelter and night light service on Monday night.

The charity has also created some extra spaces temporarily in some of their high support houses to make sure they have enough space for everybody that needs it.

The charity intends to keep the additional beds available until the bad weather subsides considerably.

“We’ll keep these measures in place until the red, orange and yellow weather alerts are stood down.”

Cork Simon took the time to thank staff and volunteers that helped create the additional beds for people in need.

“A big thank you to everyone who has pitched-in to help make sure everyone can be as safe and protected as possible from Storm Barra.

“This is Cork at its very best.”