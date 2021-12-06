Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 14:43

Cork City Council makes sandbags available ahead of Storm Barra

It comes as Met Éireann this afternoon upgraded the wind warning for Cork to a status red ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.
Cork City Council makes sandbags available ahead of Storm Barra

In an update this afternoon, the city council said it has a limited stock of gel bags and sand bags available for collection by the public and businesses. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Cork City Council has warned that low-lying areas of the city centre are at risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall and strong winds forecast for tomorrow coupled with very high astronomical Spring Tides tomorrow morning.

It comes as Met Éireann this afternoon upgraded the wind warning for Cork to a status red ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

A status yellow rainfall warning also comes into effect tomorrow.

In an update this afternoon, the city council said it has a limited stock of gelbags and sandbags available for collection by the public and businesses.

Gelbags are available to collect from now until 8pm this evening at the council’s depot on Anglesea Terrace and gel and sandbags are available to collect from the Civic Amenity Site at Tramore Valley Park until 8pm.

The council has said whilst availability is limited, it will seek to fulfil all necessary requests.

Householders and businesses are advised to take precautionary measures to protect their property from flooding.

It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides.

These areas include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, French’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay.

The flooding could also potentially reach areas such as South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Motorists are advised not to park in any such areas between the hours of 6pm this evening and 9am tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning’s high tide is expected at 7.24am.

The council has said a number of road closures and traffic restrictions will be necessary.

Diversions will be put in place to ensure traffic can still circulate.

These will be introduced from early morning to reduce the impact of traffic moving through standing water.

People are asked to avoid all unnecessary journeys, to stay away from exposed quays, coasts, rivers and lakes, to stay away from any fallen electricity lines or trees, to secure any loose outdoor items and to continue to monitor Met Éireann and Cork City Council’s social media and websites for updates.

The City Council’s Customer Service Unit (CSU) has extended its opening hours this evening until 7pm and will be operating from 7am until 7pm tomorrow, to allow members of the public to contact them with any issues that may arise due to this severe weather event.

The CSU can be contacted on 021-4924000.

Read More

Storm Barra: Red weather warning issued for Cork

More in this section

Lidl staff pay Lidl receives approval for redevelopment of West City Retail Park in Cork
Coast Guard issue appeal ahead of Storm Barra Coast Guard issue appeal ahead of Storm Barra
New Aldi store set for Cork town to create 25 jobs New Aldi store set for Cork town to create 25 jobs
cork city centrecork city council
Storm Barra: Red weather warning issued for Cork

Storm Barra: Red weather warning issued for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more