Cork City Council makes sandbags available ahead of Storm Barra

Cork City Council has warned that low-lying areas of the city centre are at risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall and strong winds forecast for tomorrow coupled with very high astronomical Spring Tides tomorrow morning.

It comes as Met Éireann this afternoon upgraded the wind warning for Cork to a status red ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

A status yellow rainfall warning also comes into effect tomorrow.

In an update this afternoon, the city council said it has a limited stock of gelbags and sandbags available for collection by the public and businesses.

Gelbags are available to collect from now until 8pm this evening at the council’s depot on Anglesea Terrace and gel and sandbags are available to collect from the Civic Amenity Site at Tramore Valley Park until 8pm.

The council has said whilst availability is limited, it will seek to fulfil all necessary requests.

Householders and businesses are advised to take precautionary measures to protect their property from flooding.

It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides.

These areas include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, French’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay.

The flooding could also potentially reach areas such as South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Motorists are advised not to park in any such areas between the hours of 6pm this evening and 9am tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning’s high tide is expected at 7.24am.

The council has said a number of road closures and traffic restrictions will be necessary.

Diversions will be put in place to ensure traffic can still circulate.

These will be introduced from early morning to reduce the impact of traffic moving through standing water.

People are asked to avoid all unnecessary journeys, to stay away from exposed quays, coasts, rivers and lakes, to stay away from any fallen electricity lines or trees, to secure any loose outdoor items and to continue to monitor Met Éireann and Cork City Council’s social media and websites for updates.

The City Council’s Customer Service Unit (CSU) has extended its opening hours this evening until 7pm and will be operating from 7am until 7pm tomorrow, to allow members of the public to contact them with any issues that may arise due to this severe weather event.

The CSU can be contacted on 021-4924000.