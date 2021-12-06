Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 17:48

Public advised of disruption to health services in Cork tomorrow

The public has been advised of disruption to health services in Cork tomorrow due to Storm Barra. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

The public has been advised of disruption to health services in Cork tomorrow due to Storm Barra.

In a joint statement this evening from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH), the South/ South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) and the National Ambulance Service (NAS) the service providers said that their priority is the safety of the public and of their staff and that they are “focusing on keeping essential, life-saving services available”.

“This means that many other appointments may be cancelled, in the interests of the safety of the general public and of our staff,” the statement said.

All HSE services are repeating the advice to the public to stay indoors for the duration of the weather warning, and ask the public not to undertake any unnecessary travel between 6am and 9pm tomorrow.

National Ambulance Service

The National Ambulance Service said it will always prioritise emergency calls during this weather event but that it is urging the general public to “think carefully before calling”.

“The response to emergency calls may be hindered by road conditions and the number of emergency calls at any particular time.

“Personnel will do their utmost to reach those in greatest need of our emergency services,” they said.

South/South West Hospital Group

Meanwhile, the South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) is advising that all elective inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures in Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital and University Hospital Kerry are cancelled tomorrow with the exception of time-critical cases.

The group said that these appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Vaccination centres and Covid test centres 

All Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres in Cork and Kerry will also be closed tomorrow.

Any Covid-19 vaccination appointments for any centre in Cork and Kerry tomorrow will not go ahead and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Anyone with an appointment is asked not to travel tomorrow.

The HSE said it will be in direct contact with a rescheduled appointment for those affected.

There will be no schools immunisation appointments either tomorrow and people are asked not to travel to appointments.

Day services 

Day services will be closed tomorrow and most appointments at health centres and primary care centres are not going ahead.

Anyone with any questions, is asked to contact the team or office which made the appointment or their usual point of contact.

The public has been asked not to travel to any appointment or service without checking first.

“We would like to reassure the public that detailed contingency plans are in place to ensure the continuity of services at such critical times.

“However, only essential health services will be in place tomorrow, in the interests of the safety of both staff and the public,” the joint statement continued.

“We will issue further updates to the media later and on social media as necessary.

“We thank our staff for the work and planning they have undertaken to make sure that essential services are maintained and that those using our services are kept safe.”

cork weather
