Storm Barra: Red weather warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a red weather warning for Cork ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

The forecaster had already issued an orange weather warning for Cork ahead of the arrival of the storm and had warned that disruption to power and travel is likely.

However, this afternoon the forecaster upgraded the warning to a red weather warning- the highest level of warning- for Cork and Kerry.

It said that southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

It added that due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected.

The warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow morning and will remain in effect until 9pm tomorrow night.

The remainder of the country will see either an orange or yellow warning.

A status red marine warning has been issued for the area from Roche’s Point to Valentia to Erris Head with the forecaster warning that southwesterly winds, veering west to northwest will reach Violent Storm Force 11 on Irish coastal waters in this area.

Situation being monitored

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team, together with stakeholders, met yesterday ahead of the arrival of the storm and is continuing to closely monitor the evolving situation.

Following the meeting, it urged members of the public to monitor Met Éireann for updated warnings and information and heed local authority advice during this time.

The key public safety messages are:

Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.

All road users should be aware of the hazardous traveling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken.

Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their Local Authority.

The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410 Should red level warnings be issued, the public are advised to shelter in place for the duration of the warning.

City flood risk

Meanwhile, Cork City Council is also warning the public that there will be a period of high astronomical Spring tides tomorrow morning.

It said it is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the City Centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides such as Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and potentially reaching South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Traffic restrictions may be in place at these locations, during these times.

Morning high tide is at 7.24am.