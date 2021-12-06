Watch: Cork Crystal's George creates unique glass pieces 

"There were times when I was over home with my partner, Máiréad. I was fed up. She said 'You aren't you, just go to the factory and pick up a bit of glass and start cutting glass again'."
For over 30 years, George Duggan's most significant break from cutting glass was for three weeks. But with the Covid-19 pandemic, he had to be away from his beloved job for a long time due to it not being deemed essential work.
George Duggan is a second-generation glass cutter from Cork who has created his own unique style.
Mr Duggan's dad started the business, Cork Crystal, but he wasn't involved in creating pieces. George, on the other hand, has a passion for art and crafting rather than managing. Now, however, he manages and creates in the factory alone.
"I've always wanted to have my style of cutting. I wanted to be recognised for something special. And that's what I wanted throughout my whole career.
"I do love my job.
"There has not been one time that I've been at the wheel cutting and designing glass that I would have rather been somewhere else.
There are only a handful of craft crystal companies left in Ireland and Mr Duggan believes that it's important to keep the craft alive.
"I've seen craftsmen - they packed it in, and they said they couldn't do this anymore. And they go away, and they get a job that maybe is more lucrative for them.
"Because [of that] they've been taken away from what they loved. So, there's a hollow ring to any success that they have after that, whether it is financial or otherwise."
Mr Duggan's products are shipped worldwide, but most of his customers are local.
"99% of my customers are Cork people.
"They know what I do, they come into me, and you notice, luckily, people keep coming back," Mr Duggan added.