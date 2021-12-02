WATCH: Supplying the top symbol of Christmas festivity

IT’S the most wonderful time of the year, and one Cork business that looks forward to every Christmas season is Cork Christmas Trees.

Fintan Riordan runs his family business — Cork Christmas Trees at Ovens and Centre Park Road —which has been in operation for two decades.

The company specialises in retailing, and they supply trees to hotels and companies across Ireland.

“It can take up to 12 years to grow a Christmas tree,” Mr Riordan said.

Fintan Riordan harvests Christmas trees at Cork Christmas trees farm. Pic: Mostafa Darwish

The big challenge the industry faces is the increasing price of agricultural land.

“If you buy agricultural land, you need to buy a lot of it. And also, how long does it take to pay for that and to pay back as well. From an investment point of view, it’s just very challenging, but I’m always looking to invest in more forestry and maybe grow different species.

“Christmas trees take up so much time, but it’s enjoyable, and I love it. And in the summertime, it is brilliant, and it creates beautiful scenery.”

This time of the year is a magical time for Mr Riordan and his family as they are producing a symbol of one of the most special occasions of the year.

“People come in and are excited. You give them a good tree, and you help them out and make sure they have everything they need.

“It’s a nice feeling,” he said, adding that they “try and make everyone’s experience buying the tree as enjoyable as possible”.

Fintan Riordan pauses for a portrait on his farm at Ovens. Pic: Mostafa Darwish

Mr Riordan told The Echo that Christmas trees and forestry serve three purposes when it comes to the climate: they sequester CO2, produce oxygen, and store 30% of the carbon inside the root.

Mr Riordan said that there’s a misconception that cutting down a Christmas tree will damage the environment. He also said that for every one they cut down, two are planted in its place.

“And we don’t just harvest a field and leave it. It’s a constant rotation,” he added.

For more information, visit: https://www.corkchristmastrees.com/