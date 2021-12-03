Weather advisory issued for entire country; Met Éireann warns of potential travel disruptions

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 17:30

The national weather forecaster has said a spell of wet and very windy weather is expected to impact Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country, warning of potential travel disruptions and coastal flooding. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country, warning of potential travel disruptions and coastal flooding.

"There is also the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruptions," Met Éireann stated.

The advisory, issued this afternoon, is currently set to remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

However, Met Éireann has said this will be updated tomorrow, with warnings likely to be issued on Sunday.

Mixed conditions have been forecast for the weekend. 

Tomorrow is expected to be a cold and blustery day with scattered showers turning heavy at times with the potential for hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be between 5 to 7 degrees in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind.

Sunday is forecast to be a largely dry and bright day.

Highest temperatures will be between 6 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze, backing southwest later.

Cloud will thicken from the Atlantic early on Sunday night, with rain moving into the west and southwest. 

The rain will spread across the country overnight.

