Cork photographer captures stunning aerial photographs

A NEW book gives readers the opportunity to see Ireland from a different perspective, featuring high-and low-altitude imagery of the entire island, captured during the course of the last year from both light aircraft and helicopters.
Ireland – An Aerial Journey is a high-quality hardback, full colour 250 page book. It is available in bookshops and can be ordered online at www.dennishorgan.ie, price €35.
The author will be in Waterstones on Patrick Street, Cork city, on Saturday, December 4, from 3pm to 5pm, to sign copies of his new book.