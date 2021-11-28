Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 17:20

New support service centre to open at Cork's Collins Barracks

New support service centre to open at Cork's Collins Barracks

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, will open the facility at the Camp Field. It will incorporate a veteran support centre.

Ann Murphy

A NEW personnel support service centre for army personnel will be officially opened in Collins Barracks tomorrow.

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, will open the facility at the Camp Field. It will incorporate a veteran support centre.

The project has been in the planning for the past here years, with contractors moving in over a year ago to carry out the project.

A spokesperson for Collins Barracks said: “The project involved refurbishment of an existing, disused building in the "Camp Field", Collins Barracks. The result is the transformation of this former semi-detached house into a modern, fully-equipped resource centre. The newly-opened building will contain offices, meeting rooms and informal meeting areas, which will allow the Personnel Support Service provide a much-needed service to the personnel of Collins Barracks.” 

They added:

“The Veteran Support Centre, in the same building, will allow for veterans from Cork City and beyond, to avail of support and social interaction with other former members of the Defence Forces family”.

The Personnel Support Service was established in the Defence Forces in 1993, and trained military personnel and occupational social workers are located in all Defence Forces locations across the State. They also provide support to personnel who are serving stints overseas.

The spokeswoman said the blend of trained and experienced line NCOs and officers, with the skills and perspectives of civilian social workers, provides the Defence Forces with a powerful and effective platform for supporting military personnel and their families.

They provide assistance in a range of matters including family and relationship issues; coping with deployments; health concerns including alcohol and mental health issues; work and finance, and information and referral.

Michael Collins’ walking stick and Bloody Sunday match ticket to go under the hammer

