Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 11:26

Jack White becomes Cork's newest county councillor

Jack White becomes Cork's newest county councillor

JACK WHITE was officially confirmed as the newest Cork county councillor at this week’s council meeting. File image. Picture Ger Bonus

John Bohane

JACK WHITE was officially confirmed as the newest Cork county councillor at this week’s council meeting.

The Fine Gael councillor was selected to replace councillor Liam O’Connor, from the Carrigaline Municipal District, who resigned from politics on November 1. The outgoing councillor cited work duties as the reason.

Mr White was proposed and seconded by his Fine Gael colleagues John Paul O’Shea and Paul Murtagh.

Mr White lives in Carrigaline and is a well-known member of his community, having represented a number of voluntary clubs.

He was wished well by a number of his fellow councillors from across the political spectrum. Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey also welcomed Mr White and said he is looking forward to working with him.

Mr White said that being officially confirmed as a councillor was a “proud and nervous day”, as it felt like his first day back in school once again.

He thanked everyone for their kind words, which he said were humbling, and said he is looking forward to getting started in his new role.

Read More

Cork TD says ‘hold the horses’ on docks plan

More in this section

Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town
'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders 'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders
'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre 'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre
cork county council
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Man who 'squared up' to garda fails in appeal against suspended two-month jail term

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more