Jack White becomes Cork's newest county councillor

JACK WHITE was officially confirmed as the newest Cork county councillor at this week’s council meeting.

The Fine Gael councillor was selected to replace councillor Liam O’Connor, from the Carrigaline Municipal District, who resigned from politics on November 1. The outgoing councillor cited work duties as the reason.

Mr White was proposed and seconded by his Fine Gael colleagues John Paul O’Shea and Paul Murtagh.

Mr White lives in Carrigaline and is a well-known member of his community, having represented a number of voluntary clubs.

He was wished well by a number of his fellow councillors from across the political spectrum. Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey also welcomed Mr White and said he is looking forward to working with him.

Mr White said that being officially confirmed as a councillor was a “proud and nervous day”, as it felt like his first day back in school once again.

He thanked everyone for their kind words, which he said were humbling, and said he is looking forward to getting started in his new role.