Cork TD says ‘hold the horses’ on docks plan

A CORK TD has expressed his reservations about the plans unveiled this week to redevelop the South Docks area.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said while the plans revealed by O’Callaghan Properties have been widely lauded, he wants to “hold the horses” until further details on what is being proposed emerges.

Mr Barry made the comments while addressing Public Expenditure Minster Michael McGrath at an Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform and the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

As part of the plans for the South Docks, due to be submitted within weeks, O’Callaghan Properties intends to create two seven and nine-storey buildings on the Odlums Mills site incorporating 84 apartments, a cinema, food hall, office space and a new 360-degree landmark rooftop destination in the city. The repurposing of the Odlums Building is just one aspect of a significant plan by O’Callaghan Properties to redevelop the South Docks area which also includes proposals to build a new hospital.

The plans also include an 11 storey building with 80 “build to sell” apartments

“It’s unclear from what I have seen… as to whether the intention is to sell the 80 apartments to 80 new owner-occupiers or perhaps to one landlord, an investment firm of some kind, who in turn will rent out the apartments,” he said.

Mr Barry said there is “splendid potential” in the docklands to develop public housing on the sites in the docklands that are publicly owned.

In his response, Mr McGrath said the exact composition of the residential offering in the South Docks that was announced earlier this week remains to be seen.

“I’m not going to go into detail on the plans which were launched today because that will be the subject of a full planning application and consideration by the executive of Cork City Council as to whether it is consistent with the city development plan and so on.

“In principle, I welcome investment and I welcome investment in our city and indeed in all parts of the country.

“As you know, it is the policy of Government and the policy of Cork City Council that the docklands area would be developed.”