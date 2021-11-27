Coillte to meet with locals over land sale in Ballymartle Forest

COILLTE has agreed to meet with concerned locals who are opposed to the potential sale of the lands in Ballymartle Forest.

The woodland area, located close to Riverstick, was advertised for sale in recent weeks.

In response to objections from locals to the proposed sale, Coillte has responded to a letter from the Riverstick & Curra Woods Walkway Committee seeking a meeting.

Coillte agreed to meet with the committee in order to discuss their concerns in relation to the proposed part sale of the woods and also car parking concerns surrounding the woodlands.

Coillte spokesperson Richard Lowe said: “In relation to these concerns, we would like to engage with you to help address these concerns in a proactive and positive manner. Louise O’Reilly, our local area manager and I are happy to meet you or representatives of the committee to discuss these matters.”

Mr Lowe suggested the meeting take place at Ballymartle Forest in keeping with Covid safety precautions.

Senator Tim Lombard said the meeting with Coillte was a “major step forward.”

“There must be meaningful engagement with the local community regarding the proposed sale of this important amenity area. Coillte must develop a master plan for this site with all stakeholders having an input.”

Coillte has previously stated that the woodland area in which the existing walking trails are located is not within the proposed area for sale.