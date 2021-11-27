Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 08:00

Coillte to meet with locals over land sale in Ballymartle Forest

Coillte to meet with locals over land sale in Ballymartle Forest

The woodland area, located close to Riverstick, was advertised for sale in recent weeks. File image. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

COILLTE has agreed to meet with concerned locals who are opposed to the potential sale of the lands in Ballymartle Forest.

The woodland area, located close to Riverstick, was advertised for sale in recent weeks.

In response to objections from locals to the proposed sale, Coillte has responded to a letter from the Riverstick & Curra Woods Walkway Committee seeking a meeting.

Coillte agreed to meet with the committee in order to discuss their concerns in relation to the proposed part sale of the woods and also car parking concerns surrounding the woodlands.

Coillte spokesperson Richard Lowe said: “In relation to these concerns, we would like to engage with you to help address these concerns in a proactive and positive manner. Louise O’Reilly, our local area manager and I are happy to meet you or representatives of the committee to discuss these matters.”

Mr Lowe suggested the meeting take place at Ballymartle Forest in keeping with Covid safety precautions.

Senator Tim Lombard said the meeting with Coillte was a “major step forward.”

“There must be meaningful engagement with the local community regarding the proposed sale of this important amenity area. Coillte must develop a master plan for this site with all stakeholders having an input.”

Coillte has previously stated that the woodland area in which the existing walking trails are located is not within the proposed area for sale.

Read More

Incidence rate of Covid-19 higher than national average in seven Cork areas

More in this section

'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders 'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders
'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre 'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre
Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal
Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more