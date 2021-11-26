Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 17:16

Seven Cork areas above national average, according to latest Covid data

Seven Cork areas above national average, according to latest Covid data

Seven local electoral areas in Cork have incidence rates above the national average. Picture: Denis Minihane

John Bohane

NEW figures show that seven local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork have recorded 14-day incidence rates of the virus which were above the national average.

According to newly released data from the Covid-19 data hub, which relates to the 14-day period to November 22, the Cork City North West LEA recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 2,043 per 100,000 population.

The figure is significantly higher than the national average incidence rate of 1,268.4 per 100,000 of the population and a jump from the 14-day incidence recorded by the LEA last week of 1,717.

A total of 821 cases of the virus were reported in the LEA over the same period.

Cork City South West had the second-highest incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 1,615.3 per 100,000 people, recording 760 cases.

It was followed by the Mallow LEA which recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1,612 per 100,000 people and 470 cases.

Cork City North East had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,536.7 per 100,000 people and reported 648 cases, while the Cobh LEA had an incidence of 1,386.4 per 100,000 of the population with 473 cases.

The Fermoy LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate which was above the national average. It recorded 476 cases in the two-week period and an incidence rate of 1,307.5 per 100,000, while the Macroom LEA had an incidence rate of 1,275.6 and reported 470 cases.

The Cork City South East LEA had a 14-day incidence of 1,217.8 per 100,000 and recorded 521 cases while the Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, had an incidence rate of 1,071.7 and reported 487 cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate which was below the national average. It recorded 447 cases in the two-week period and an incidence of 1,156 per 100,000.

There was a drop in the 14-day incidence rate of the virus reported by the Kanturk LEA from 1,139 last week to 1,110.9 this week-below the national average. 277 cases of the virus were reported in the LEA in the two weeks to November 22.

The Carrigaline LEA had an incidence rate of 1070 per 100,000 and reported 376 cases while the Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence of 1,049.1 with 391 cases.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 769.5 with 233 cases and the Bantry-West Cork LEA had an incidence rate of 637.7 per 100,000 population with 143 cases.

Read More

Emergence of new variant may prompt decision on fresh restrictions, says Minister

More in this section

Cork Education and Training Board unveil new Strategy Statement for 2022-2026 Cork Education and Training Board unveil new Strategy Statement for 2022-2026
Indian asylum seeker renews call for residence permit Indian asylum seeker renews call for residence permit
26/11/21 Kevin and Sandra McCormac of Douglas Co C Cork man who ended up blind and unable to walk after he went to hospital with brain shunt problem settles action for €25 million
cork healthcoronavirus
Law and justice concept

Judge refuses to suspend full jail term for man involved in 'sinister' breach of barring order

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more