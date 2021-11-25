Twelve Covid cases detected in Cork prison in 2021

THERE have been 12 cases of Covid-19 in Cork prison this year.

That is according to Department of Justice figures revealed by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, in response to a parliamentary question lodged by Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

The figures show that there have been 254 cases of the virus in the prison system up to November 20 this year, including one which resulted in the death of a prison in the Midlands prison.

The Midlands has had the highest number of prisoners diagnosed with Covid-19, with 66.

The lowest numbers were three each in Shelton Abbey and Portlaoise.

The figures for last year showed that there were no Covid infections detected in Cork prison in 2020.

Justice Minister

Minister McEntee said the Irish Prison Service has put in place a suite of extensive measures to prevent the transmission of the disease in the prison system.

She said: “The measures which have been introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in prisons are updated on a regular basis, are guided by the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team and are consistent with the prison specific guidance for the management of Covid-19 issued by the World Health Organisation and the guidance of the Council of Europe.”

She added: “On 9 June 2021 a bespoke prison vaccination programme commenced on a phased prison-by-prison basis. Vaccinations were administered by National Ambulance Service and Irish Prison Service healthcare teams to all prisoners who wished to receive one. The roll out of a Covid-19 mass vaccination programme has seen in excess of 85% of the prison population vaccinated.”