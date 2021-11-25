Cork set for windy but bright weekend with low temperatures

Cork is set for some windy weather along with long spells of sunshine this weekend, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster is predicting a windy start to the weekend on Friday with strong and gusty west to northwest winds and gales around the coast.

There will be sunny spells and frequent blustery showers and some of the showers may turn wintry later, particularly on high ground. Temperatures in the early afternoon will be around six to nine degrees but it will get colder through the afternoon.

Friday night will be very windy with strong to near gale force north to northwest winds and gales around the coast.

It will become dry and clear in most areas overnight but showers will continue in the north and west, with some of these showers wintry.

Saturday morning will still be quite windy with fresh to strong north to northwest winds, but it will become gradually calmer through the day.

It is forecast to be a cold and bright day with long spells of sunshine and while most areas will stay dry, there will be a few showers in the north and towards the west coast.

Saturday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving into western areas that will move eastwards across the western half of the country overnight.

Sunday is set to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will be cold in the morning with afternoon temperatures of just three to five degrees.

It will become milder in the west with temperatures increasing to around eight to 11 degrees.

Sunday night is set to be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving eastwards.

Lowest temperatures of three to nine degrees are forecast for early in the night with light to moderate west to southwest winds.