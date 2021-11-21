Transport Infrastructure Ireland warned that interim safety measures are needed on busy Cork road

Capacity issues on Carrs Hill are resulting in accidents, local councillors have warned, and they are now writing to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in an effort to instigate interim safety measures on the road while awaiting the M28 project.

The issue was raised by Fine Gael Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, who said he had come across two dangerous incidents on that stretch of road within the space of a few days, which brought home to him the severity of the situation.

“In the wake of two more serious road traffic collisions in quick succession, on the Carrigaline end of the N28 Carr’s hill, I would like the MD to write to TII to expedite the upgrade on the road, particularly the area coming out of Carrigaline," Mr Murtagh said.

Speaking at the Carrigaline Municipal District (MD) meeting, the councillor said traffic in the area exceeded its capacity.

“We have outgrown the road," he said. "I know we are looking for upgrades there, but I feel it would be appropriate to write to TII as an MD to highlight the fact that it is dangerous.

"e need to progress with the upgrade of the area.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath agreed with his colleague.

“There are a number of issues here, safety being one of them, I did look for the speed limit to be reviewed on this stretch, that’s an important change that needs to happen.”

In relation to the long-awaited M28 project, Mr McGrath acknowledged it was still a number of years out.

“In the interim, there are measures needed on this stretch, we did raise this with TII before, nothing was done, but happy to raise it again.”

The Carrigaline MD agreed to write to TII outlining their concerns regarding Carrs Hill and emphasizing the need for interim safety measures.