Cork salons to provide free resources on domestic abuse

OVER 1,000 hair and beauty salons across Cork will begin providing free resources on domestic abuse from this week.

The initiative is part of a collaboration between the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation (HABIC) and Women’s Aid which aims to build a greater understanding of domestic abuse among hair and beauty professionals so that they can recognise signs and respond to clients in a supportive way.

From tomorrow, HABIC member salons will receive packs containing posters and other materials to support and educate teams and clients. There will also be QR code stickers sent out to direct people to Women’s Aid’s 24-hour free helpline and website.

According to research, one in four women in a relationship in Ireland have been abused by a current or former partner. In 2020, over 24,800 contacts were made with Women’s Aid disclosing domestic abuse, a 43% increase since the onset of the pandemic.

It is hoped that the strong relationships built in salons may allow for professionals to direct anyone in trouble to Women’s Aid.

“The relationship between clients and hairdressers and beauticians is one that is developed over time and built on trust,” said HABIC CEO Margaret O’Rourke Doherty.

“We understand that salons may be the only safe space for some women, away from abusive behavior.

“Over the coming period, we will focus on supporting our members and to give staff confidence and resources to know how to respond when someone does confide in them.

“We also want to ensure our members feel supported at work and can access the necessary supports if they need to.”

In total, 2,915 staff members from 1,028 Cork salons will be involved in the new initiative, including Ikon Hair.

“It’s a fantastic initiative that we’re very proud to be a part of,” owner Valarie Cahill said. “When we’re not part of a person’s family or circle, a lot of the time we become a confidante and people know they can tell us things and it’s not going to go anywhere.

“If something personal like this comes up, however, it can be quite difficult to know how to give advice so to be able to signpost the helpline will be brilliant.

“We’re also going to have the QR stickers on the bathroom mirrors where it’s completely private. Having that access to information somewhere like a hair or beauty salon is so important.”