Cork City set for Glow with Christmas lights ready to go

The city’s festive lights are being switched on this week, signifying the start of the 'Ho Ho Holiday' season.

While there will not be a public event to mark the occasion, Cork City Council are hoping the warm glow from the decorative features will instil a cosy atmosphere in people as they go about their Christmas shopping in the city.

Since early November, 8 Staff Members and a crew of 10 electricians have been placing lighting around the city and suburbs, along with erecting and decorating up to 50 Christmas Trees, using 117,320 low watt energy-efficient LED Lightning units.

In total 7.4 km of lights will glisten throughout the city this Christmas. Cork City Council continues its commitment to decorating in an energy-efficient manner and all Christmas lighting in Cork is now low wattage energy-efficient LED Lighting.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher said:

“The Switching on of the Christmas City Lights officially marks the start of the countdown to Christmas in Cork. I am delighted to see Cork look so festive this year in what has been a very challenging 12 months as Covid 19 continues to impact on all our lives.

I would like everyone to stay safe, to support Cork businesses and to shop locally this Christmas.”

The lighting of the city’s Christmas Lights will kick start the city’s seasonal celebrations.

To coincide with the switching on of Cork City’s Christmas Lights, a new video showcasing the illumination of Cork City Centre in all its sparkling Christmas glory has been produced by Cork City Council. The video will launch across Cork City Council’s and Glow’s website and social media channels at 6pm on Friday 19 November – it is sure to get you in the spirit as we see the magical Christmas atmosphere come to life.

The much-loved festival GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration returns to Cork and will take place on the following weekends:

Friday 26th November to Sunday 28th November

Friday 3 December to Sunday 5th December

Friday 10th December to Sunday 12th December

Friday 17th December to Sunday 19th December

Bishop Lucey Park is transformed into a festive wonderland for the festive period, which this year, will focus on The Twelve Days of Christmas. As part of GLOW, fantastic views of Cork City can be experienced on the 30m Ferris Wheel – remaining in place until early January.

Pre-booking is required for both the Bishop Lucey Park experience and the Ferris Wheel. See www.glowcork.ie