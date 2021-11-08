Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 20:01

Cork City Council issues update on roadworks at Skehard Road

The project is expected to be substantially complete by mid-December, with any weather dependent surface finishes to be completed as temperatures allow early in the new year. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

ROADWORKS at Skehard Road are expected to be ‘substantially complete’ by mid-December, Cork City Council has said.

In response to a request for an update on the works from Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy, the city council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne, said the approved upgrade works under the Skehard Road Improvement Scheme Phase 3 between CSO Junction and Church Road Junction are “proceeding as planned”.

“Realignment of footways is currently underway and will be followed by resurfacing and lining of the realigned carriageway.

“The project is expected to be substantially complete by mid-December, with any weather dependent surface finishes to be completed as temperatures allow early in the new year,” Mr O’Beirne continued.

In 2014 Cork City Council commissioned a transportation assessment for the South East of the City.

The assessment, sponsored by the National Transport Authority (NTA), identified deficiencies along the current road network and suggested a package of infrastructural projects aimed at addressing these deficiencies.

The ‘Skehard Road Phase 3, Church Road to CSO/Mahon Link Road Project’ was identified as a key project.

Once complete, the project aims to provide significantly improved facilities for bus users, cyclists, pedestrians and motorists along Skehard Road.

