Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 14:42

‘Think of other road users’ Gardaí say as motorist is arrested in Cork for drink driving

Gardaí from Fermoy were performing a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint in Conna a few days ago when a driver failed the roadside test and was subsequently arrested.
Gardaí have implored motorists not to put their safety or the safety of other road users at risk by taking to the road when over the legal limits for drink driving. Picture: Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have implored motorists not to put their safety or the safety of other road users at risk by taking to the road when over the legal limits for drink driving.

The warning follows an arrest made by Gardaí in Cork several days ago when a motorist was found to be in excess of the legal limit.

In a post on the Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page, Gardaí said that a blood sample from the driver in question will be analysed by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety to establish whether the driver was over the limit.

“Please don’t put your own safety at risk, and think of other road users,” Gardaí stated.

“Our message is always the same: Arrive alive.”

