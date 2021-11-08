Short film about man's first bike ride to premiere at Cork International Film Festival

LEARNING to ride a bike is an important milestone for any child.

For adults, however, it can be a significantly more challenging hurdle.

Ronan Burke has captured the highs and lows of such an experience in his upcoming short film. Produced, directed and penned by the 23-year-old, As Easy as Riding a Bike will premiere at the Cork International Film Festival this Wednesday at 6pm in The Everyman Palace theatre. It will be screened in the Pure Cork Shorts category which showcases the cream of local filmmaking talent.

The Cork man, who is also working as a digital marketing assistant with the festival, was inspired to make the film after speaking to peers who-it transpired-had never learned to cycle. It centres around a young man named Andy who learns to ride a bike after the breakdown of a ten-year relationship. Ironically, Mandy Ní Cárthaigh- who plays the woman teaching Andy- could identify with his character, having never learned to cycle herself.

"We filmed it in a day which was very stressful but also super enjoyable," Ronan said. "It was funny because every time we were in between takes or setting up shots there had to be two people stabilising Mandy on the bike.'

Ronan admitted he took on the role of Andy himself due to the dangerous stunts.

"I didn't want to push anyone beyond their limits. There was one scene where I flying down Patrick's Hill. I knew I wouldn't be able to expose anybody else to the dangers of something like that. For this reason, I decided to play the part myself.

"It sounds strange to say that falling off a bike several times could be an enjoyable experience. I came home black and blue but I still found it the most fun experience."

Ronan hopes that the film will appeal to adults contemplating learning to ride a bike.

"I had a couple of other ideas. However, halfway into them, I found I wasn't really enjoyed it. This was something that really appealed to me," he said of the topic.

To find out the full schedule of the Pure Cork Shorts category visit https://2021.corkfilmfest.org/schedule/pure-cork-shorts-in-competition