Cork gardaí seek review on bullying and harrassment policy

The conference in Killarney gets underway this afternoon and runs until Wednesday.

Ann Murphy

MIDDLE ranking gardaí from Cork North garda division are seeking to have the Garda bullying and harassment policy updated and reviewed.

In a motion being brought before the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, the Cork North branch of the association are asking the body’s national executive “to call on the Commissioner to have the Bullying and Harassment Policy Document (Working together to Create a positive working Environment Policy) reviewed and updated for the safety and protection of our members”.

The document outlines the Policy and Procedures of An Garda Síochána for dealing with issues of harassment, sexual harassment and bullying within the organisation.

The conference in Killarney gets underway this afternoon and runs until Wednesday.

It will also hear concerns about proposed legislation including the Policing, Security, and Community Safety Bill.

150 delegates from across the country will attend the event.

AGSI President Paul Curran says the legislation will “create more difficulties than positive reform for An Garda Síochána in its current format.” Mr Curran also says: “The extended powers proposed to be granted to GSOC are without proper justification”.

He said it is the belief of AGSI members that these powers will “encroach on the legal, constitutional, and privacy rights of members of AGSI who, as citizens as well as members of An Garda Síochána must be afforded their basic rights”.

The three-day event is the first AGSI conference since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland in March 2020.

General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham welcomed "the opportunity to get in front of members for the first time in two years."

She said: “It’s been an extremely trying time for our members policing COVID-19 but the business of pay and conditions of our members continued throughout. 

"We must remember that our members are still policing the pandemic and, simultaneous to this major reforms have been happening including negotiations for a new Garda Roster, the continued implementation of the Operating Policing Model, discussions on the extension to the retirement age, and our ability to negotiate for our own pay and conditions. 

"We look forward to raising these matters and more with the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner.” 

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will address the conference this afternoon, after recently returning from maternity leave.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address delegates tomorrow.

