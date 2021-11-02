Cork gourmet sausage company signs nationwide distribution deal 

Cork based, O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage Company has signed a new deal which will see their gourmet products distributed around the country.

The company, which was first established in the English Market, has agreed a nationwide distribution deal with Musgraves which will see the products made available for distribution to 250 SuperValu stores and over 300 Centra Stores over the coming months.

This is the largest distribution deal the company has ever secured.

It has also secured a distribution deal with Dunnes Stores, with the company initially serving the Cork market with a view to expanding nationally early in 2022.

The family-run company produces its products from their factory in Wilton, Cork city. For four generations, they have been using old family recipes that have been passed down through generations to produce their gourmet products.

Declan O'Flynn, Owner of O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausages said it was great that the hard work that their family has put into this business over the last number of years is paying off.

“It really is a team effort. I run the business with my wife, Anne. My brother, Dave O'Flynn works on deliveries and sales and ensures all our customers are happy with what we are producing, whilst my other brother, Stephen works in production and is our chief sausage-maker. My own son, Jordan, has recently become more involved with the business as he manages our social media accounts with the rest of the marketing team.

“We pride ourselves on making high-quality products which are bursting with flavour. In the English Market we have over 50 sausages that we have created ourselves, drawing from food cultures all over the world. Our products range from 70 to 90% meat content, with the rest being made up of spices, herbs, fruits, and vegetables, so it really is a premium product that we are looking to produce.” He added: “Our sales team have started to roll out our sausages across the country, and we hope to be fully nationwide over the next few months.

"We have significantly invested in both equipment and our staff working in our sausage factory. It's critical for us that as we grow we maintain the same high standards that we've had serving the people of Cork for generations. For us that's the main thing. We must keep high quality sausage-making at the forefront of everything we do as a company".