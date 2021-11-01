City centre streets facing water supply disruption later this week 

A number of city centre streets may see disruption to their water supply later this week as Irish Water carry out work on water mains connections on Anglesea Street.

The works are being undertaken to strengthen the water supply network in the city’s south docks.

Irish Water has advised customers on South Terrace, Anglesea Street (south of Copley Street), Summerhill, Quaker Road, Windmill Road, Langford Row, Parkowen, Southern Road, Tonyville, South City Link Road, Capwell Business Depot, Capwell Road, Capwell Avenue, South Douglas Road and surrounding areas in Cork city, that there may be disruption to water supply from 11pm on Thursday, November 4 until 3am on Friday, November 5.

Homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages and water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network upon the completion of the works.

Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas. Irish Water has said it understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption.

The works, which commenced on November 1 on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Limited, are being carried out as part of the Irish Water’s Growth and Development programme and take place between the junction of Anglesea Street/Old Station Road and Anglesea Street/South Terrace.

Monday to Friday night-time traffic restrictions remain in place with the works expected to be finished by mid-November.

Irish Water said it continues to work with its Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

Customers can contact Irish Water’s customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or on Twitter @IWCare.