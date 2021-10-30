Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 14:19

Thunderstorms and gale force winds forecasted for Cork

Another status yellow weather warning has been issued for Cork with thunderstorms, localised flooding, and gale-force winds predicted for tonight
The N71 roundabout at Clonakilty flooded earlier this week after torrential rain. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Martha Brennan

Another status yellow weather warning has been put in place for Cork, with gale-force winds and thunderstorms set to batter the county tonight.

The warning was issued earlier today for all of Munster as well as parts of Connacht with "thundery outbreaks of rain, lightning, and localised flooding" possible.

Following a "sunny crisp" afternoon in Cork today, cloud coverage will increase from the west with rain extending from the Atlantic through the evening.

It will be "windy tonight with showery outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms along with the risk of localised flooding," according to Met Éireann.

"Southeast winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with gales at the coast."

The lowest temperatures are forecast to be between five and eight degrees and the yellow warning will stay in place until 2am tomorrow.

A status yellow marine warning is also in place from 9pm tonight, as winds are predicted to reach gale force eight from Mizen Head to Erris Head South.

It will stay cool for tomorrow's Halloween celebrations but the good news is that showers should ease by the evening.

"Blustery heavy showers will return early on Sunday morning from the west, with gales at the coast," Met Éireann forecasts.

"The showers and strong westerly winds will ease through the day with sunny spells developing."

