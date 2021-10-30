North Cork residents to conduct neighbourhood patrols this weekend

Some north Cork residents have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to deterring anti-social behaviour this Halloween.

The Whitechurch Community Association has announced that locals will help Gardaí patrol the area this weekend after “ongoing issues” with trespassing at the nearby Rockmount football pitch.

“In the past number of days, the schoolboys pitch has been ruined,” Rockmount AFC wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.

“The Gardaí have been notified and will be taking appropriate action.”

Local residents have now come together with club members to patrol the village every night this weekend to prevent “anti-social” behaviour.

The announcement was made via the Whitechurch community Facebook page.

“Large numbers of teens, local and from further afield, have already descended on Rockmount and ruined the pitch,” organisers said.

They are asking parents from outside of the area to avoid dropping their children off in the area unnecessarily.

“Please help us keep the area safe and trouble-free so the younger kids can enjoy a safe Halloween.”