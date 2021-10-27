Developing a regional park in the city's North West Ward is a 'major priority' for Cork City Council

CORK City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to developing a regional park in the North West of the city, stating it is a "major priority".

The need for the development of a regional park in this area of the city, similar to what exists in Ballincollig, is outlined in the Cork City Development Plan 2015 – 2021 but the project has not yet been delivered.

In response to a question posed by Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald who asked if the project remains a priority for Cork City Council the council’s director of operations, David Joyce confirmed that it is.

"The development of a regional park similar in nature to Ballincollig Regional Park is a major priority for the city council.

"In the Cork City Development Plan 2015 – 2021, Objective 11.21 clearly states the need for a regional park in the North West of the city and this should contain a variety of facilities e.g. sports pitches, hard surface courts, walkways, pitch and putt, children’s playground, nature areas, woodland and parkland.

"The same objective is included in the Draft City Development Plan 2022 – 2028 under Chapter 6 Table 6.4," he said.

Mr Fitzgerald also asked if the city council is planning other regional parks on the northside of the city and was informed that a regional park is also planned for the North East of the city with this objective also outlined in the Draft City Development Plan.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Fitzgerald welcomed Cork City Council's commitment to developing a regional park in the North West Ward.

He said it was his understanding that the plans to design the new park were delayed because of Covid but said that "immediate action is now needed in the aftermath of Covid-19 with the increase in outdoor activities".

He said it was also positive news that plans are afoot for a regional park in the North East Ward.