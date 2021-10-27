Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 13:26

Developing a regional park in the city's North West Ward is a 'major priority' for Cork City Council

In response to a question posed by Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald who asked if the project remains a priority for Cork City Council the council’s director of operations, David Joyce confirmed that it is.
Developing a regional park in the city's North West Ward is a 'major priority' for Cork City Council

In response to a question posed by Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald who asked if the project remains a priority for Cork City Council the council’s director of operations, David Joyce confirmed that it is.

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to developing a regional park in the North West of the city, stating it is a "major priority".

The need for the development of a regional park in this area of the city, similar to what exists in Ballincollig, is outlined in the Cork City Development Plan 2015 – 2021 but the project has not yet been delivered. 

In response to a question posed by Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald who asked if the project remains a priority for Cork City Council the council’s director of operations, David Joyce confirmed that it is.

"The development of a regional park similar in nature to Ballincollig Regional Park is a major priority for the city council. 

"In the Cork City Development Plan 2015 – 2021, Objective 11.21 clearly states the need for a regional park in the North West of the city and this should contain a variety of facilities e.g. sports pitches, hard surface courts, walkways, pitch and putt, children’s playground, nature areas, woodland and parkland. 

"The same objective is included in the Draft City Development Plan 2022 – 2028 under Chapter 6 Table 6.4," he said.

Mr Fitzgerald also asked if the city council is planning other regional parks on the northside of the city and was informed that a regional park is also planned for the North East of the city with this objective also outlined in the Draft City Development Plan.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Fitzgerald welcomed Cork City Council's commitment to developing a regional park in the North West Ward.

He said it was his understanding that the plans to design the new park were delayed because of Covid but said that "immediate action is now needed in the aftermath of Covid-19 with the increase in outdoor activities".

He said it was also positive news that plans are afoot for a regional park in the North East Ward. 

Read More

'It's of huge value to me': Appeal to find logbook for burnt out motorbike

More in this section

'I really love the customers': Cork jeweller set to retire in 2022 after 43 years in business 'I really love the customers': Cork jeweller set to retire in 2022 after 43 years in business
'It's of huge value to me': Appeal to find logbook for burnt out motorbike 'It's of huge value to me': Appeal to find logbook for burnt out motorbike
Plans in the pipeline to establish an annual Rory Gallagher Music Festival in Cork Plans in the pipeline to establish an annual Rory Gallagher Music Festival in Cork
FILE PHOTO Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease END

Charlie Bird diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more