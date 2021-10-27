'It's of huge value to me': Appeal to find logbook for burnt out motorbike

THE owner of a motorbike found burnt out in Cork city is appealing for help in finding a logbook of the bike’s adventures which had been on the bike when it was stolen.

Brian Leonard said the red-covered notebook contained entries of each trip he had undertaken on the bike, including date and length of the spin. He also logged any maintenance or repairs which had been done to the bike.

And he says that while the notebook is worthless to anyone else, it is priceless to him. It had been stored in a box attached to the Honda MD90 when it was stolen from UCC on Sunday.

But when the bike was recovered on Monday afternoon in Knocknaheeny, the box and two panniers were missing from the vehicle.

Mr Leonard, who is from Meath, said he has similar notebooks for his other motorbikes.

He said:

“The notebook is of no use to anyone else but is of huge value to me. It would be the icing on the cake for me to find it.”

He travelled to Cork earlier on Monday afternoon to track down the bike. He had brought the vehicle to Cork just over a week ago to be used by his son, who is a student in the city.

The bike had been secured with a steering lock and a lock and chain, which the thieves were able to get off before escaping with it.

Brian says he intends to refurbish the bike again.

Although in the well-known red and white colours associated with the Honda 50 vehicles, it was a unique bike because Brian fitted it with red panniers made from old army ammunition boxes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brian on 087 3505380.