Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 08:29

'I really love the customers': Cork jeweller closes doors for the last time

Stephen and Mary Geeson at Stephen Gleeson Jewellers at 11 Castle St, Cork, (021) 427 1866. Pic Larry Cummins

Breda Graham

Stephen Gleeson Jewellers has closed its doors after 43 years trading on Castle Street in the city centre.

Owners Stephen and Mary Gleeson’s retirement was met with an influx of customers visiting the shop on its final day in support of the couple.

Last Wednesday saw the doors open for the final time with queues of customers, both old and new, lining the street.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Gleeson said it was “fabulous” to see so many people and that customers were “very nice and very obliging”.

“We opened at 9am on Wednesday morning for the last time, and we closed at 7pm,” he said.

“The queues didn’t end until 5.20pm. It was unbelievable. At one stage it was down past Fast Als.”

Mr Gleeson said he will miss his customers who, he said, the couple have had “great craic with” down through the years.

“We have great craic with the customers, they’re fantastic. I really love the customers,” he said.

“I always have plenty of time for every customer. They might come in for a watch, and if they look for me I will always go out to meet them, because it’s your name over the door and you have to be seen there.”

“Customers want to come into me for the small things as well as the big things, it all makes a difference and that’s how you build up loyal customers,” he said.

After 50 years in the jewellery business and 43 years on Castle Street, he said that he looks forward to his retirement and that he will be “kept going with many projects”.

He said that he will leave with fond memories of the place where his family’s three children Daniel, Marie, and Sonya were reared.

“It was the best education ever,” he said. “They’ve seen things in here they wouldn’t even see in life. They got great value out of it and it was great training.”

He said that while the shop was important to him, that family was everything and that his work never came home with him.

“The first year I opened, the children were very young,” he said. “I opened on June 17, and August came and I closed the shop for a week to take the children on holidays down to Tramore, and they all said I was mad and couldn’t do that after opening the shop for six weeks and close again, but it worked out.”

€46m public realm project for Cork city centre enters final planning stages 

judge gavel on a blue wooden background

'Ambiguous' insurance policy should cover pandemic says Cork hotel

