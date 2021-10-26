Road extension scheme to facilitate development of Cork's Docklands receives green light

PLANS for a scheme to extend a road in the city aimed at facilitating development of the Docklands have been given the green light.

At tonight's full council meeting Cork city councillors approved the Part 8 Planning of the Monahan Road Extension Scheme.

The Monahan Road Extension Scheme will extend the existing Monahan Road from its junction with Marquee Road in a north-easterly direction between the former Ford distribution site and the new Marina Park Phase 1 and will provide access to the adjoining lands in the short term.

Cork City Council has stated that the scheme is a “limited extension” of Monahan Road and is compatible with the larger transport infrastructure strategy for Docklands as set out in the council’s development policies.

The council said the construction of the Monahan Road Extension is the first in a series of transport projects aimed at “unlocking and facilitating the early private developments within the Docklands”.

The scheme is set to deliver a “high-quality link” for all road users, including dedicated infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users.

It comprises a 400 metre long carriageway, with footpaths, verges, segregated cycle tracks, two-way bus lanes, two-way traffic lanes and a central reservation.

A new realigned junction will replace the existing Monahan Road-Marquee Road junction as part of the scheme and there will be a 180 metre realignment of the existing Monahan Road southeast of the Monahan Road Marquee Road junction through the former Sutton Coal Yard to improve the safety of the junction.

A realignment of Marquee Road to facilitate the new junction arrangement and the vertical alignment tie-in with the proposed Monahan Road levels also forms part of the scheme as well as new public lighting.

The development will serve the approved SHD at the former Ford distribution site which is set to see 1,000 apartments constructed.

The Monahan Road Extension Scheme went to public consultation in July and received 58 submissions.

The scheme will be delivered on a phased basis.