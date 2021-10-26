Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 10:11

Major link road project to open in Cork town next month 

The €1.95m Kanturk Link Road will open to the public from mid-November following the completion of major construction works this month. 

Mary Corcoran

A major road project is due to open next month in Kanturk in a move which Cork County Council says will reduce traffic congestion in the town and will encourage cyclists and pedestrians to take to the road in a safe environment. 

The Link Road runs from Bluepool Upper to the Mill Road and includes footpaths, cycle tracks, two pedestrian crossings, public lighting, drainage and ducting facilities along its 450-metre length and is designed to provide a safe environment for all road users, particularly cyclists and pedestrians.

Cork County Council said the route will improve connectivity and access to Kanturk Town Centre and to the new National School currently under construction on Mill Road.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan has warmly welcomed the progress. 

“I know the new Kanturk Link Road will be a great amenity for the town. Not only will it provide relief for traffic congestion and play an important role in the regional roads infrastructure but the cycle tracks and footpaths will encourage sustainable modes of transport too, which is good for us and for the environment.” 

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “The provision of sustainable travel infrastructure in our towns and urban areas is a key objective for Cork County Council. This road will ease traffic congestion, while improving safety, connectivity and access to the town centre. The project is vital in facilitating further development and investment for Kanturk and the surrounding area.” 

Funded by Cork County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) as part of Project Ireland 2040, the Kanturk Link Road project began in January 2021 and was completed on schedule with contractors McGinty & O’Shea’s Ltd.

