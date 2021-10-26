WATCH: 'Significant milestone' reached on Cork Airport runway project

A "significant milestone" has been reached with the reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway, the largest construction project to be undertaken at the airport since the building of the new terminal 15 years ago.

In a video update posted by the airport yesterday evening, Brian Culloty, head of airside infrastructure and resident engineer, said that 95% of the new ducting and manhole systems to be installed adjacent to runway 16/34 to facilitate the new airfield ground lighting circuits have been installed.

He described this as a "significant milestone".

The reconstruction of the main runway @CorkAirport is now past the half way stage. Watch how we are completing the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years as part of a €40 million investment by daa @CorkAirport https://t.co/4CuLeCF5v9 — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 25, 2021

Mr Culloty said works are "progressing well" with the installation of the new primary and secondary cables.

"This is all very important work for us as we look to get ready for our flight check which we have now planned and scheduled for November 15 and 16 in advance of our planned reopening on November 22," he continued.

Speaking about a typical day on site, Mr Culloty said each morning will start with a meeting at 6:30am to discuss construction works planned for the day and the team reconvenes each evening to review progress made.

Cork Airport closed its doors in mid-September, as it embarked on a 10-week project which will see the reconstruction of the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge, and centreline lighting.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

The airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the enhancement works.