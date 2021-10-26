Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

WATCH: 'Significant milestone' reached on Cork Airport runway project

WATCH: 'Significant milestone' reached on Cork Airport runway project

A "significant milestone" has been reached with the reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway, the largest construction project to be undertaken at the airport since the building of the new terminal 15 years ago. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

A "significant milestone" has been reached with the reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway, the largest construction project to be undertaken at the airport since the building of the new terminal 15 years ago.

In a video update posted by the airport yesterday evening, Brian Culloty, head of airside infrastructure and resident engineer, said that 95% of the new ducting and manhole systems to be installed adjacent to runway 16/34 to facilitate the new airfield ground lighting circuits have been installed.

He described this as a "significant milestone".

Mr Culloty said works are "progressing well" with the installation of the new primary and secondary cables.

"This is all very important work for us as we look to get ready for our flight check which we have now planned and scheduled for November 15 and 16 in advance of our planned reopening on November 22," he continued. 

Speaking about a typical day on site, Mr Culloty said each morning will start with a meeting at 6:30am to discuss construction works planned for the day and the team reconvenes each evening to review progress made.

Cork Airport closed its doors in mid-September, as it embarked on a 10-week project which will see the reconstruction of the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge, and centreline lighting.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

The airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the enhancement works.

Read More

WATCH: Cork Airport issues update on runway project

More in this section

Cork Opera House announces cancellation of tonight's Yasiin Bey gig Cork Opera House announces cancellation of tonight's Yasiin Bey gig
Glowing sparklers in hands on background of golden christmas tree lights, couple celebrating in dark festive room. Happy New Yea Cork plastic surgeon issues warning about sparklers ahead of Halloween after treating toddlers with horrific burns
Mural project that has brightened Cork city spaces completes its second year Mural project that has brightened Cork city spaces completes its second year
cork airport
Road closed in North Cork as Fire Brigade respond to incident

Road closed in North Cork as Fire Brigade respond to incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more