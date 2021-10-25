Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 18:02

Cork Opera House announces cancellation of tonight's Yasiin Bey gig

Cork Opera House posted a statement on social media this evening. 
Cork Opera House has announced the cancellation of tonight's Yasiin Bey gig.

Amy Nolan

The musician formerly known as Mos Def was set to perform this evening as part of the final night of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

In a statement posted to social media Cork Opera House said:

"Due to unforseen circumstances, the Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) show which was due to take place tonight has been cancelled.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation at such short notice.

"We will be in touch with all affected patrons and refunds will be available at point of sale."

A statement from Yasiin Bey's management said the cancellation was for health reasons. 

"Due to a health concerns Yasiin Bey will not be able to appear tonight at the Opera House. 

"He appreciates the support of enthusiasm of the audience here in Ireland and looks forward to connecting with them again in the near future."

Yasiin Bey was also set to perform at St Luke's yesterday evening and that gig was also cancelled. 

WATCH: Busy streets in Cork city as revellers enjoy the return of the Jazz 

entertainment
