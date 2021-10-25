'The DNA of the Cork Jazz Festival is still the same': Return of festival heralded as 'small victory' for city

Long queues and Covid certificate inspections failed to deter music fans, who waited patiently to soak up the atmosphere in venues across the city.
With numbers restricted and the majority of bars opting for table service, hospitality workers faced significantly greater challenges compared to previous years.
Nonetheless, the positive atmosphere for those at the centre of the action was tangible.
Bastien Peyraud, general manager at the Imperial Hotel, said he was glad to see the return of one of Cork’s most respected traditions.
“We won’t generate as much revenue as previous years, but I don’t think that was the spirit or idea of this year anyway,” Mr Peyraud said. “What it’s really about is maintaining a huge tradition for Cork city.”
He described how a collective determination to succeed has brought the local hospitality community closer.
The 'Rebel Brass' band played on an open top bus on Patrick Street in front of huge crowds. Picture: Andy Gibson.
“At one point we were short of ice and called Claire Nash from Nash 19 restaurant, who rang Clancys. When a venue needed glasses we were able to help them out.
The New York Brass Band played on the stage in front of the Cork Opera House in front of huge crowds. Picture: Andy Gibson.
RTE 2FM’s Jenny Greene closed Saturday evening with a swing and a beat with a sold-out performance at Cork Opera House.Picture Rich Gilligan
Jazz at Daunt Square
“The weekend is usually worth somewhere in the region of €40m,” said Mr O’Sullivan.